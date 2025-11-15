Femi Kuti Reveals Secret Of Longevity In Music Industry

Veteran Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti, has attributed his enduring success in the industry to creating meaningful and impactful music.

In a recent episode of the Afropolitan podcast, the singer-cum songwriter advised young artistes to focus on producing quality music rather than rushing to create hit songs.

He said: “When the head is not correct, nothing can be correct. I like what young artistes are doing, but what would they do when they are 50?”

According to Kuti, his commitment to crafting purposeful music has enabled him to maintain relevance for over four decades. He said; “I can proudly tell you I’m still touring.

It’s because my fans will still introduce me to their children and their children’s children. So, you will see very old people and children at my concerts.

There are people that have followed me for 15, 20 years and are still bringing my albums to me to sign. “But why? Consistency. And I have something to offer.

If you are not writing your music and you are buying, and you are jumping, would you still be doing that at 40?