Femi Kuti Releases Album ‘Journey Through Life’

Share

Ace musician, Femi Kuti, has released his highly anticipated album titled ‘Journey Through Life’.

The 62-year-old music star announced the release of the 10-track body of work on all streaming platforms in an Instagram post on Friday.

Tracks in the project include ‘Journey Through Life’, ‘Chop and Run’, ‘After 24 Years’, ‘Corruption na Stealing’, and ‘Politics Don Expose Them’.

Others are ‘Shotan’, ‘Oga Doctor’, ‘Last Mugu’, ‘Work on Myself’, and ‘Think My People Think’.

In November 2024, the singer had put out ‘Politics Don Expose Them’, the fifth track of the album.

His previous albums include ‘Day by Day’ (2008), ‘Africa for Africa’ (2011), ‘No Place For My Dream’ (2013), and ‘One People One World’ (2018).

Others are ‘Stop The Hate’ (2021), ‘Lagacg +’ (2021), and ‘Variations’ (2023).

Following the socially conscious legacy of his father Fela, Femi’s career has been marked by activism through music.

He began his journey performing with Fela’s band Egypt 80 before forming his band Positive Force in 1986.

Since then, he has established himself as an artiste in his own right, earning numerous accolades for his contributions to Afrobeat and global music.

Kuti, Burna Boy, and Tems were headliners for the 2024 Glastonbury Festival.

Share