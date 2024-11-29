Femi Kuti Hits Corrupt Leaders In Politics Don Expose Them

Share

Femi, Afrobeat singer and eldest son of music legend Fela Kuti, has released his first single in three years, Politics Don Expose Them.

The thought-provoking track, released under Partisan Records, critiques the greed and corruption of political leaders who prioritise personal interests over public welfare.

It also serves as a prelude to Kuti’s upcoming album, set for release early next year. The singer announced the single on Instagram, sharing scenes from its music video.

“Ararara My new single ‘Politics Don Expose Them’ is now out on all platforms and you can also watch the music on YouTube. Enjoy,” he wrote.

Kuti explained that the track addresses the systemic failures of politicians, particularly in democratic systems. He also emphasised how politics has laid bare the self-serving nature of many leaders, calling for accountability and change.

“‘Politics Don Expose Them’ talks about how politics has exposed the true corrupt natures of our politicians,” he said. “As we are in a new democratic political dispensation, there’s no exaggeration or lie in saying our politicians have failed us.

‘Politics Don Expose Them’ highlights the greed and corruption by our politicians in destroying the lives and economy of our nations.” Following the socially conscious legacy of his father, Femi’s career has been marked by activism through music.

He began his journey performing with Fela’s band Egypt 80 before forming his band Positive Force in 1986.

Since then, he has established himself as an artiste in his own right, earning numerous accolades for his contributions to Afrobeat and global music. Kuti, Burna Boy, and Tems were headliners for the 2024 Glastonbury Festival.

