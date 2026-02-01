Femi Kuti Finally Speaks On Wizkid, Seun’s Clash Over Fela

Femi Kuti, the musician and son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, has finally weighed in on the highly publicised rift between singer Wizkid and Seun, his brother.

The tension began a few weeks ago when Seun criticised Wizkid’s fanbase for what he perceived as disrespectful comparisons between the ‘Ojuelegba’ hitmaker and the Afrobeat legend. He argued that such comparisons undermined his father’s legacy. The conflict escalated when Wizkid rebuked Seun in a series of Instagram messages laden with insults.

He also declared himself greater than Fela. The dispute ignited debate across social media, sharply dividing fans and commentators.

Speaking on the issue during a recent interview with Arise TV, Femi said he deliberately stayed away from the clash, stressing that Fela’s legacy should not be dragged into disputes.

He emphasised that Fela occupies a unique space in Nigerian music history, adding that constant comparisons between him and contemporary artistes are unnecessary.

Femi also made it clear that he was unwilling to be drawn into the dispute, citing his personal relationship with both parties.

He added that he hopes the tension will soon be resolved. “I am sure that you have seen that I have not said anything. Fela is our father, I think more of the younger artistes respect him and I do not think that it should have been an issue brought up because he is the template of many things both musically and artistically in Nigeria,” he said.

“So Fela should just be put in a sector of his own and we should just idolize and respect him.

I do not want to go into Seun and Wizkid’s matter because Seun is my brother and Wizkid is like a son. I just wish it did not arise and hopefully everyone would calm down very soon.”