Femi Kuti, 9ice to thrill as AMAA 2024 holds tonight

Share

Legendary Afrobeat singer and instrumentalist, Femi Kuti and multiple award-winning vocalists cum songwriter, 9ice, have been billed to thrill as over 60 African film practitioners across the African continent have arrived Nigeria for the 20th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to hold tonight, Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The Chief Operating Officer of AMAA,Mr. Tony Anih, made this known recently at the AMAA secretariat in Ikeja.

Anih informed that the 20th edition of AMAA would be spiced up with musical performances from some of the biggest and best music stars in continental genres that include Nigeria’s Yinka Davies, Adeena from Ghana and a gifted guitarist from Ghana, Naird.

Reacting to the expectations about the night, AMAA’s technical director, Mr. Kingsley James, said it would be a night to remember as all hands were on deck to make this year’s edition not only special but memorable like others.

James also noted that the music artists performing have been carefully selected from Africa knowing fully well their dexterity and brilliance in African genre of music.

“We have an impeccable African line up that would wow all attendees. The show would be hosted by Nigeria’s Segun Arinze and Ghana’s Joselyn Dumas. For musical performances, the cast will be led by the legendary Femi Kuti and Gongo Aso star, 9ice. Also billed to perform at 2024 AMAA are Yinka Davies, Narh Tettey, Bedwei Kwaku and Adina Thembi. DJ Kenchello and the Ebony band will also be on the band stand to thrill attendees to a memorable night,” James said.

Also expected to grace the occasion include Ghana’s Lydia Forson and Jackie Appiah, Kenya’s Kenneth Ambani, and Burkina Faso’s Charles Koutou, Nigeria’s Chinedu Ikeduze, Ghana’s Micheal Majid, Nigeria’s Osita Iheme, Ghana’s Adjetey Anna, Morris Sam, and Zuby Micheals amongst several others.

Share

Please follow and like us: