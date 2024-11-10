Femi-Kayode Reacts To Kemi Badenoch’s Comment About Nigeria

Share

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the newly-elected leader of the British Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch as a, dangerous and willing tool of colonialists.

The former Minister who spoke in a lengthy post via his X handle on Sunday said Kemi deserves to be tarred and feathered for the sort of things she says about Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode said she had the impudence to described Nigeria, her country of origin, as a “Living hell”.

He alleged that the British opposition leader might be suffering from a disease known as “Stockholm syndrome”.

According to him, it is a reflection of their malevolent disposition towards their own country and their low self-esteem.

We may have issues as a nation but we must never support those that denigrate our country for political gain.

Kemi sold her soul to the right wing of the British Tory party and sought to put to shame the land of her forefathers just to become their leader. Nothing can be more despicable than that.

“I have seen many attempts to rationalise her insolence and none make any sense.

“Loving those that hate you and consider you to not only be their inferior but also sub-human, in my view, is not a virtue but a vice.

“The demonisation of our country should not be a prerequisite to winning a leadership contest of a political party in a foreign land and if it is one cannot expect any self-respecting Nigerian to applaud it.

“Kemi is a vile, cunning, dangerous and willing tool of the colonialists, neo-colonialists and imperialists and she is everything that any patriotic Nigerian and every Pan Africanist should despise.

“Unless and until she purges herself of her contempt I shall continue to regard her in the same light as William Shakespeare’s character Brutus whose treachery and betrayal was heart wrenching and whose cut was “the deepest of all”.

