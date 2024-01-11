Femi Falana, Wunmi ‘Threatening To Kill Me’ – Mohbad’s Father Opens Up

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba, has alleged that his daughter-in-law, Omowunmi, and her lawyer, Femi Falana, are threatening to kill him.

New Telegraph recalls that Mr Joseph Aloba had been at loggerheads with Wunmi over the paternity of her child, Liam and Mohbad’s properties.

Speaking in a recent interview with Max FM, MohBad’s father claimed that he cannot sleep and lives in fear over the threats to his life.

According to him, there is a voice call evidence of Wunmi threatening to kill him and Femi Falana is aware of the issue.

READ ALSO:

He said, “I need justice for my son and want people to support me. This delay of autopsy reports and other things can result in denial. I don’t trust anyone right now.

“Even with the threats (Femi) Falana and his client (my daughter-in-law) used to threaten me, I’m unable to sleep. I need help. And I want people to support me because the autopsy is going to be done by a private facility.

“Another thing is that I don’t know where to live now because of the threats. Yesterday, when I heard a knock on my gate, I was scared that it may be the people Wunmi said they wanted to come and kill me. And Falana is still on her side.

“She called me to threaten me when I was at the mountain with a strange line. She said she can kill me. And I recorded the call. Falana is aware of this. Upon all that, he is still standing by her side.

“He is even preventing people from helping me. The people who are telling the truth, Falana want to silence them. He wants to manipulate because of money. And we are from the same Ekiti State.”