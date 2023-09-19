Femi Falana Demands Coroner’s Inquest Into Mohbad’s Death

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has demanded a Coroner’s Inquest into the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The prominent lawyer made the demand on Tuesday, September 19, following the controversy surrounding the late singer’s death.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 27 years and was laid to rest the next day.

Calling for proper investigation into the case, Falana in a letter to the Chief Coroner, High Court of Lagos State in Ikeja, calls for appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 which provides that an inquest for the sudden death of the singer.

Mohbad's Father Finally Breaks Silence On Why He Buried Son Quickly in the letter, Falana said his law firm was aware of the "very tragic death" of Mohbad and wanted an inquest to "be conducted into the cause of death of this young promising musician and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner's Law 2007 which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner District is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation". The request, signed by Folakemi Falana and dated September 18, 2023, added: "We hereby request Your Lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death in Lagos State and we are confident that Your Lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency."