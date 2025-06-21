Share

Famous Nollywood actor, Femi Branch has stirred social media reactions after a video of him assaulting a director on a movie set surfaced online.

In a now-viral video captures Femi Branch and a crew engaging in a heated disagreement, with the actor appearing visibly infuriated.

During the heated exchange, the director insisted they go inside to proceed with the shoot, but Femi Branch refused and attempts to enter his vehicle.

The situation escalated further when Femi Branch finds himself trapped, the gate locked, despite the reason for the disagreement remaining unknown.

However, the Nigerian film crew community has issued an official statement condemning Branch’s actions and commending the production crew for standing against violence and upholding respect on set.

