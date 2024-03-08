Femi Brainard Talks About His Experiences in the United States

Nollywood actor, Femi Brainard, the actor that rose to fame in the early aughts in the Yoruba film industry, has opened up about his experience living as an immigrant in the US. The actor, now 53, spoke about doing menial jobs in the States including working as a cab driver. “I became a cab driver in America just to put food on the table.

Whenever people see me, especially Nigerian passengers, they often stare at me in disbelief, wondering if I’m indeed the familiar star they recognise,” he said during an interview. “America does not recognise your stardom, nor does it respect your celebrity,” he added. The actor said that at some point he was broke, which he added was painful because he had convinced his wife to relocate abroad with him, a move he said she didn’t agree with. “At times it would be so hard, I no go get money for hand.

That day I went to the parking lot of our apartment, I cried, na me bring this woman here. Yankee no know star o… I had to feed my family,” he said. “I know this couple from the airport, the husband was like, ‘Ask him if he is Femi Brainard and I said yes. The husband didn’t know when he reached at me and asked ‘bros what are you doing here?’ As difficult as Nigeria seems to be, I would rather be a prince and a celebrity in a system that is not working, than come to this place and be a nobody. I am still bothered about rent,” he added.