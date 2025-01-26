Femi Atere: Why I’ll Never Leave My Wife, Veekee James

Share

The husband of renowned Nigerian designer, Veekee James, Femi Atere has revealed why he will never leave his marriage as he publicly expressed his unwavering commitment to their union.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, Femi likened marriage to an institution, vowing never to leave what he described as the “sweetest institution” of his life.

Femi shared heartfelt words about the joy and fulfilment he derives from his beautiful union with his lovely wife, Veekee James.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “They said marriage is an institution, and I agree. I don’t ever want to leave or graduate from this particular institution.

“I just want to keep taking this course named ©veekee_james because this institution sweet die.”

Femi and Veekee James have often made headlines with their public display of affection with many who suggested that their relationships with such romance don’t last.

Veekee James and Femi have, however, given fans a new reason to outgrow their beliefs.

Share

Please follow and like us: