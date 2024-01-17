Femi Adesina Replies Reuben Abati, Says No Witches, Wizards In Aso Villa

Femi Adesina, a former media aide of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has maintained that no sorcerers or wizards were living in the Presidential Villa.

Adesina made the remark in response to Reuben Abati’s comment when he claimed during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today that he slept soundly the entire time he was at the Presidential Villa.

He said: “I didn’t see anything like that; no witches, no wizards, nothing like that in the Villa.

“Reuben Abati said the house they gave him in the Villa, he didn’t sleep there for one night because when he attempted to sleep there, a fire just broke out. So, he ran away.

“I slept in my house for eight years, not only did I sleep but I was snoring. I snored so much that I woke myself up with the sound of my snores; that showed I was at peace.”