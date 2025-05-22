Share

Popular Nollywood actor, filmmaker and producer, Femi Adebayo’s wife, Omotayo Sanusi, has accused the ‘Box Office Queen’ Funke Akindele of an alleged affair with her husband.

New Telegraph reports that a controversial blog, Gistlover had claimed that Femi Adebayo and his wife, Omotayo Sanusi, are embroiled in a marital crisis.

According to Gistlover’s recent Instagram post, Femi Adebayo engages in infidelity, which has led to persistent disputes.

Gistlover also claimed that Femi Adebayo’s wife stormed Ibrahim Chatta’s village in a fight, accusing Funke Akindele of having an affair with her husband, and destroyed hotel properties, with her husband subsequently paying for the damages.

According to Gistlover, the drama intensified after they returned to Lagos, with Femi Adebayo’s wife threatening to sabotage his Netflix deal and disparage Funke Akindele, prompting her husband to vacate the house and rent an apartment on the Island.

Gistlover reported that Omotayo survived a ghastly car accident, prompting her in-laws to decide not to intervene in her marriage.

Meanwhile, Omotayo claimed she’s pregnant and vowed not to vacate her husband’s house.

The situation escalated when Femi’s brother discovered a calabash, hinting at spiritual practices in their home.

The drama now extends beyond marital issues, sparking a deeper family and spiritual crisis.

Femi Adebayo’s marriage to Omotayo Sanusi marks his second marriage, following his previous union with Khadijat Adebayo, with whom he had three children.

