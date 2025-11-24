Nigerian actor and film producer, Femi Adebayo, on Sunday finally confirmed what the nation has been whispering for weeks: the legendary Agesinkole (King of Thieves) Part 2 has returned to the cinemas.

After a viral, mystery-filled campaign that swept through markets, streets, billboards, and social media under the enigmatic #HeIsBack movement, it’s now official, #AgesinkoleIsBack, and he’s coming bigger and more powerful than ever.

The first King of Thieves wasn’t just a film; it was an industry-defining moment. Released at just ₦1,500 per ticket, it stunned the box office with a historic ₦322 million run, becoming the first Yoruba epic to dominate nationwide and forever shifting the perception of indigenous storytelling.

It opened global doors, set new artistic standards, and delivered one of the most iconic premieres Nollywood has ever witnessed.

Now, the legend rises once more. Ajeromi, the kingdom once redeemed, has plunged back into corruption, betrayal, and restless spirits. In a final act of desperation, a forbidden force is awakened—one they believed would never walk among mortals again. But Agesinkole does not return as a hero… he returns as a reckoning.

The selected cast powering this epic return includes: Yemi Solade, Bimbo Akintola, Gabriel Afolayan, Biola Adebayo, Segun Arinze, Odun Adekola, Ibrahim Yekini, Kunle Afod, JayeKuti, and others.

The powerhouse behind the production features Executive Producers Femi Adebayo, Kelechi Okoro, and Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, with music by Tolu Obanro, editing by Temitope Folarin, and Olakunle Oni as Associate Producer.

In a move rooted in nostalgia, community, and accessibility, King of Thieves 2 will screen across the western part of Nigeria through Community Cinemas, bringing back the warm, communal movie experience of neighbourhood viewing centres, where families, friends, and entire communities gather to watch stories unfold together.

Tickets remain intentionally affordable at ₦4,000 in Lagos and ₦3,000 outside Lagos, ensuring every Nigerian can witness this cinematic return.

The transformation from #HeIsBack to #AgesinkoleIsBack has become one of the most talked-about film reveals in recent years.

The excitement is now at its peak. The kingdom is in chaos. The legend is awake. And Nollywood is about to witness history, again.