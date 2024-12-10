Femi Adebayo To Premiere New Movie, ‘Seven Doors’ Wednesday

Share

The anticipation is reaching its peak as Femi Adebayo’s limited series, Seven Doors, prepares for its grand premiere on Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at The Film House Cinema, IMAX Lekki.

The exclusive event marks the official unveiling of a cultural and cinematic milestone, helmed by the acclaimed actor-turned-director.

The premiere is expected to be a star-studded affair, attended by cast members, industry icons, and fans who are eager to experience the magic of this powerful tale of love, betrayal, and destiny.

Seven Doors features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Femi Adebayo himself, Chioma Akpotha, Adebayo Salami, Gabriel Afolayan, Yinka Quadri, Hafiz Oyetoro, Jide Kosoko, Ronke Odusanya, Ronke Oshodi Oke and many more legendary names.

Femi Adebayo, known for his roles in Jelili, King of Thieves, and Jagun Jagun, made his directorial debut with Seven Doors, blending African heritage, history, and drama into a gripping period drama that is set to captivate global audiences.

Speaking about the upcoming premiere, Femi Adebayo stated: “This project is a love letter to our culture, and I’m excited for audiences to witness the result of our hard work on the big screen. We’re bringing something extraordinary, and I can’t wait for everyone to walk through the Seven Doors.

“The evening will feature a red carpet reception, exclusive interviews, and a celebration of African storytelling at its finest.

“Seven Doors will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix starting December 13th.

For more information, follow the conversation online with #SevenDoorsOnNetflix and #SevenDoorsPremiere.”

