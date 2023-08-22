Femi Adebayo Speaks On Releasing Jagun Jagun Part 2 As Film Gains Momentum

Popular Nollywood actor and filmmaker, known for his role in Yoruba movies, Femi Adebayo has revealed plans that his latest movie titled Jagun Jagun part 2 will be released anytime from now.

Jagun Jagun is a story of a young guy who joined an elite army with the intention of becoming a strong warrior and how he came into contact with a crazy warlord’s anger and a fierce woman’s love.

Speaking to journalists about the creation of the movie, Adebayo revealed details on the events leading up to, during, and following the film’s production, assuring viewers that part 2 of Jagun-Jagun will be released.

He claims that the film was shot over the course of 45 days in Oyo, Oyo State, which serves as both the film’s geographical and physical backdrop.

Adebayo, however, claims that three months prior to the movie’s shoot, the cast and crew began training. Giving reports of injuries and tragedies that occurred while the movie was being made.

According to him, actor Lateef Adedimeji broke his leg in the first scene and was crying and upset, believing that after all of his hard work, he would be replaced.

Speaking further, he said that every building, including the war academy, was created from nothing.

“Hakeem effect is the brain behind the appearance of the Character of AGEMO (the swiftness, the lighting, etc) though the idea was conceived by Femi Adebayo.

“The movie is a message to all Nigerian Youths – nobody is coming to save them if they fail to stand up for themselves like Gbotija and other students did against Ogundiji.

“The movie is well accepted by all. I have the idea of JAGUN JAGUN in place before I produced King of Thieves. I only produced King of Thieves first to test run the market,” Adebayo noted during the interview.