Femi Adebayo Speaks On Purchsing New G-Wagon

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Femi Adebayo, has reacted to the news making the rounds that he just purchased a brand new G-wagon.

New Telegraph reports that news broke on the internet on Wednesday that Femi Adebayo purchased a G-Wagon as fans and followers troops into his Instagram page to congratulate him.

Reacting to the viral news, via his X page, the actor debunked the information of purchasing a new whip, stating he’s not someone who displays affluence on social media.

He said: “Oh wow, but that’s a promotion for UNIQUE MOTORS. I’m not someone who ostentatiously displays affluence ”.

Explaining further, he disclosed that he made an advert for a motor-selling company but many misconstrued it to be his personal purchase.

He shared the video of the car via his social media page with a background track of the song “God did” which led many to believe it was a personal purchase.

