Nollywood actress Motilola Akinlami has taken to her social media page to praise Femi Adebayo for mediating to resolve the issue between her and Kunle Afod.

The disagreement between Kunle Afod and Motilola Akinlami, which escalated on social media, was amicably settled through Adebayo’s intervention.

Speaking in a recent interview, Motilola described Femi Adebayo as a calm, drama-free personality, noting that their reconciliation revealed how some individuals had been exploiting the situation by spreading false information.

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She expressed gratitude for the resolution, confirming that she and Afod have moved past their differences and restored their professional relationship.

“The major conflict that I had with someone I respect a lot was really painful for me. It degenerated to the point where I had to go on social media to call names. It was painful for me to get to that point.

“Somebody I respect a lot stepped up and told me to resolve it. We discovered that some people were taking advantage of the situation to feed us things.

“Shout-out to Femi Adebayo for helping us put things over. He is a peaceful, good person who doesn’t like wahala.

“Issues between me and my boss, Kunle Afod, have been resolved. God has helped us to resolve things”, she said.