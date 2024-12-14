Femi Adebayo Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Seven Doors’

Share

Talented Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo’s limited series, Seven Doors, is currently receiving positive buzz since its grand premiere held recently at The Film House IMAX cinemas in Lagos. Femi Adebayo, known for his roles in ‘Jelili’, ‘King of Thieves’ and ‘Jagun Jagun’, makes his directorial debut with ‘Seven Doors.’ blending African heritage, history, and drama into a gripping period drama that is set to captivate global audiences.

‘Seven Doors’ features an exceptional cast, including Adebayo himself, Chioma Akpotha, Adebayo Salami, Gabriel Afolayan, Yinka Quadri, Hafiz Oyetoro, Jide Kosoko, Ronke Odusanya, Ronke Oshodi Oke and many more.

Speaking on the project, Femi Adebayo said “This project is a love letter to our culture, and I’m excited for audiences to witness the result of our hard work on the big screen. We’re bringing something extraordinary, and I can’t wait for everyone to walk through the ‘Seven Doors’.

It is pertinent to note that the world premiere of the series witnessed attendance by some of the brilliant faces in the creative industry that includes, Fuji Maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, Funke Akindele, Odunlade Adekola, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Muyiwa Ademola, Aishat Lawal, KieKie amongst others. ‘Seven Doors’ is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

