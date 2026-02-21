Femi Adebayo Leads Star-studded Cast In 2026 Historical Epic, ‘King Kosoko’

Award-winning Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, is set to take on a powerful new role as the lead character in the upcoming 2026 historical drama, “King Kosoko,” a film that will chronicle the life and reign of 19th century Lagos monarch, Oba Kosoko.

The highly anticipated film will explore themes of power, resistance, leadership, and legacy, bringing to life the dramatic and politically charged story of one of Lagos’ most controversial and influential rulers.

Production insiders describe the project as an ambitious cinematic effort aimed at blending historical storytelling with compelling performances.

“King Kosoko” features an impressive ensemble cast including veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, acclaimed performer, Femi Branch, and Nollywood star actress, Faithia Williams. Also joining the lineup are Gabriel Afolayan and box of- fice favorite, Odunlade Adekola, signaling a strong cast built to deliver both depth and wide audience appeal.

The film was produced by Ayo Ajayi and Segun Olojo Kosoko, while respected director, Adebayo Tijani will helm the project. Known for his work on large scale productions, Tijani is expected to bring visual richness and authenticity to the period drama.

Industry watchers say the film arrives at a time when Nigerian cinema is increasingly embracing epic storytelling rooted in African history.

With audiences showing growing interest in culturally grounded narratives, “King Kosoko” is positioned as one of the most anticipated Nollywood releases of 2026.