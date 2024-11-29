Female Youth Corps Member Assaulted In Kwara School

Share

A female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara State has reportedly been assaulted by some teachers in Government Day Junior Secondary School, Kulende area, Ilorin, the state capital, for failure to greet them.

The female corps member, whose name was withheld, was allegedly beaten and stripped by the teachers for not greeting them properly.

It was gathered that the corps member had visited the school to collect her clearance letter but was allegedly assaulted by a teacher for “Not greeting her properly”.

Eyewitnesses claimed the teacher attacked her, tearing her NYSC white T-shirt, and was allegedly joined by another teacher who slapped her.

The incident, which had sparked public outrage in the metropolis, saw people calling for a thorough investigation, just as it raised concerns about professionalism and abuse of power within educational institutions.

The Head of Information and Public Relations of the NYSC in Kwara State, Morakinyo Oladipo, who confirmed the incident, said that the scheme would seek redress for the attack against the corps member, adding that the state government has been briefed on the matter through the State Ministry of Youth, the supervising Ministry.

The NYSC spokesperson said that in the interim, the corps member would be reposted out of that vicinity, “at least to calm her down to help her overcome the trauma.

“It’s a fact. The story is true and we’re writing a rejoinder. All necessary steps have been taken to seek redress for the assaulted corps member.

“The NYSC has formally informed the state government through the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Youth, our supervisory Ministry and the state government has swung into action immediately since the news broke out.

“Presently, we’re in the orientation camp. All the necessary steps to seek redress for the corps member are being taken. The NYSC expresses its displeasure concerning the matter.”

On likely punishment to be done to the teachers, he said: “The law will take its proper course. We’re expecting an investigation and proper action to be taken against the people who abused the corps member. Necessary steps will be taken to the extent that the law allows against such people that abused the female corps member.”

