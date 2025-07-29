Female Workers In Kebbi To Enjoy Six Months’ Maternity Leave

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has approved the immediate implementation of a six-month maternity leave for pregnant women in the state civil service.

The move follows a request by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which urged the state government to extend maternity leave from three to six months to enable exclusive breastfeeding for newborns during their early development.

Governor Idris made the announcement during the launch of the Kebbi State Food and Nutrition Policy and the Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action on Nutrition (MSPAN) held at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the government would forward a bill to the State House of Assembly to give legal backing to the initiative.

In a further show of commitment to tackling malnutrition, the governor also approved another UNICEF request for funding to support nutrition programs for malnourished children. According to him, the state government will provide N500 million, while local government councils will contribute N261 million. The combined funds will be paid into the UNICEF-managed CNF Account.

Governor Idris directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to ensure the release of the N261 million already captured in the budget by Friday. He also instructed the Commissioner for Finance to release the N500 million to UNICEF for the same purpose.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving child nutrition, enhancing food security, and increasing access to nutritious food to boost the overall quality of life in Kebbi State.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Michael Jumah, Head of the UNICEF Sokoto Office represented by Isah Ibrahim said the funds would be used to procure essential nutrition commodities such as multiple micronutrient supplements, small-quantity lipid-based nutrient supplements, and ready-to-use therapeutic food.