Female Politicians Mobilize For More Women In Politics

Share

Female Politicians-led by the Commissioner for Women Affairs in Cross River State, Hon. Edema Iron have insisted that women should be given special consideration to enable them contribute to the country’s political developments.

Speaking during a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday in Calabar, the women Politicians maintained that the best way to encourage women to occupy positions of leadership,, is to do an inclusive policy that will give women an opportunity to participate in politics, “Going forward.”

The Commissioner said: “The Ministry of Women Affairs in partnership with a Non-governmental Organization, “Stand to End Rape,” came together to encourage women to join politics in order to change a male dominant political terrain.

“We are here to discuss this situation that is why the town hall meeting is titled: “Amplifying Women’s Representation in Politics -with a Special Focus the Special Seats Bill,” she explained.

She urged participants to contribute to the debate”in order to ensure political inclusion of women and assist them to contribute to national building.

Earlier, the coordinator of “Stand to End Rape,” Elprida Adeleye noted that her NGO went into partnership with the Cross River State Ministry of Women Affairs to galvanize women to support the Special Seats Bill in order to allow more women participate in politics.

“We looked for 25% affirmative action and later 35% affirmative action. We now want a situation where special seats can be given to women to enable participate fully in the politics of our country.

“We are carrying out advocacy in some states with the believe that by the time the debate on this matter comes up, Nigerians will support the all inclusion of women and every state will galvanize to encourage women to join politics, she said.

For Hussein Mohammed, Program Officer of Stand to End Rape, the Bill is meant to last for 16 years “and that means it is not going to be a permanent thing.

Mohammed pointed out that the bill is meant to abridge male domination and create political space for women “and as well reduce cost of governance.”

Share

Please follow and like us: