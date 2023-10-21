Female Police Officer Killed In Benue Bank Robbery Attack Revealed (Photos)

A female police officer, Emmanuella Ankyov has been identified as the security officer among the seven persons killed during a bank robbery incident in the Otukpo area of Benue State.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that on Friday at around 3 p.m., suspected armed robbers reportedly raided several banks in Otukpo, Benue State while shooting sporadically to scare commuters.

The suspected robbers, who operated for more than an hour, reportedly killed seven people, including police officers and a former councillor transacting business in one of the affected banks.

Otukpo is the political seat of Benue South Senatorial District, comprising the Idoma and Igede ethnic groups.

An eyewitness named Sunday Abah, speaking to newsmen, mentioned that the gunmen operated for several hours without any intervention from the security forces.

Following the tragic incident, friends and colleagues of the police officers have taken to social media to mourn the deceased.