Female Pilgrim Hospitalised During 2023 Hajj Returns From Makkah

Alhaja Kuburat Motolani Olorunfunmi who was hospitalized in Makkah for falling ill during 2023 holy pilgrimage exercise in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has returned home safely. The pilgrim, from Ojo Local Gov- ernment of the State, arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, aboard an Air Peace flight, on Monday.

Expressing his joy on behalf of the State Government, the Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Secretary, Mr. Saheed Onipede said, “We are extremely happy and our joy knows no bound over the safe return of the pilgrim after her hospitalization for medical attention since July.” Onipede who led some staff of the Board to the Airport, expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah for preserving the life of the pilgrim and returning her safely home to her family.

He emphasized that since her hospitalization, the State Government had been monitoring her response to treatment in the hospital and have been in constant touch with her family with courage and hope for her safe return. While rejoicing with the family, he appreciated them for their patience and endurance during the trying period, stressing that their perseverance and high hopes in Allah for her safe return has greatly contributed to their mother’s recovery and eventual discharge from the hospital.

He enjoined them to encourage her to take her drugs as prescribed so as to recover fully. Reiterating the State Government’s commitment at providing a conducive and enabling environment towards achieving a spiritually fulfilling and rewarding Hajj experience, Onipede urged intending pilgrims to continue to patronize the State Muslim Pilgrims Board for the Y2024 Hajj exercise, say- ing they would not regret doing so.

Also at the Airport was NAHCON’s Ag. Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Mustapha Wasi’u and others from the Lagos office of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).