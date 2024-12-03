Female Participation In Ogoni Cleanup Project Hits 40%

Share

The Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Professor Nenibarini Zabbey has reiterated that the cleanup of Ogoni land has increased female participation in the Project from 5% to 40%.

Professor Zabbey made this assertion at a one-day life skill workshop organized by HYPREP for over 160 Ogoni People with Special Abilities recently in Port Harcourt, noting that no Ogoni person would be left behind in the project.

Speaking at the event, Zabbey who was represented by the Head, Sustainable Livelihood Josephine Nzidee explained that the workshop is a bottom-top approach of a needs assessment to identify skills for members of the group, preparatory for a livelihood training programme.

She stated that the workshop was aimed at creating awareness, building confidence, and educating people with special abilities on societal integration and alternative sources of livelihood in line with HYPREP’s core mandate to restore livelihood in Ogoni.

“The HYPREP in line with its policy of exclusivity will benefit all Ogonis irrespective of their social status”.

President of the group, Ngobaridapdoo Joy, commended the Project Coordinator for the gesture, noting that this was the first time the project was organizing such an interface which gives them a sense of belonging and inclusivity, further demonstrating the robust relationship that exists between the association and HYPREP

The participants drawn from the Local Government Areas were trained on prospects and alternative sources of livelihood, health, and physical challenges for persons living with special abilities and general security tips for people living with special abilities. Participants also filled out the assessment forms and selected training in 15 skill sets.

“The Project has continued to drive its policy of inclusivity, ensuring that everyone has a stake in its programs including the vulnerable and under-served community. It has increased female participation in the Project from 5% to 40% and now offering this special group the opportunity to acquire skills to better their lots”.

