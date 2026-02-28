Female Officer Dies After Being Run Over By NSCDC Vehicle

A female security officer has reportedly died after she was hit by an operational vehicle of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during a simulation exercise in Abuja.

According to footage circulating on social media, the accident occurred on Saturday, February 28, during what appeared to be a coordinated show-of-force drill.

The officer was knocked down and run over by a patrol vehicle making a turn during the exercise.

READ ALSO

The vehicle eventually halted, prompting an immediate response from colleagues and onlookers who rushed to lift it and pull her out.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and evacuated her.

Confirming the tragic incident, Afolabi Babawale, NSCDC spokesperson, said the agency had commenced internal processes following the incident.

He added that a detailed statement would be issued to clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and outline the steps being taken by the agency.

“It is true we lost personnel during the simulation exercise. Our senior officers are on their way to the residence of the deceased to pay our condolences,” he said