New Telegraph

June 11, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Female Nigerian Airforce…

Female Nigerian Airforce Officer Commits Suicide In Lagos

A Nigerian Female Airforce Master Warrant Officer, George who is serving at 651 Base Service Group was found dead on Sunday.

According to a source, the Air Force personnel was found unresponsive at her residence at Block T5 Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja, Lagos, after she hanged herself inside her room at about 2: 00 pm on June 10, 2023.

New Telegraph reports that she was pronounced dead by three Air Provosts who came with another team of personnel to evacuate the body to the 661 Nigerian Air Force Hospital.

The sources explained that the cause of her action is unknown, adding that an investigation is going on to ascertain the reason for her death.

Post Views: 195
Tags:

Read Previous

Mob Kills 2 Women Over Alleged Witchcraft In Adamawa
Read Next

Osun: Scholar Charges MURIC To Avoid Partisan Politics

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023