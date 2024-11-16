Female Ministers Conference: Achudume, others stress women’s role in national productivity

Share

Women have continued to make their impact felt by contributing to the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

They therefore need all the support, encouragement and wherewithal for sustained optimal productivity.

The Founder and Set man of Victory Life Bible Church International, Apostle Lawrence Achudume stated these at the 6th edition of the Female Ministers Conference, initiated by Royal Ladies International, the brainchild of the late VLBC Lead Pastor, Reverend Fola Achudume.

According to him, his late wife was in the forefront, championing the causes of women, Widows and the girl children because they remain the strength of any nation.

“My wife was so passionate about women, always holding forth for them, became their voice urging all to ensure that her legacy transcends generations”.

The revered Man-Of-God let out that his late better-half was actually orchestrating the successful holding of the Conference’s 6th edition before God called her, and expressed satisfaction that it came out well.

Pastor Mrs. Toyin Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Christian Centre while x-raying the topic “Power of Love” underscored the importance of love in the Ministry and by extension the society.

According to her, Love is the highest form of devotion with full reverence to God whose love remains total and unconditional.

“The real impact of ministering is not what you do outside, it’s our daily devotion to God and what we give, not what we do”.

On her part, Pastor Yemisi Matthew Ashimolowo of the Kingsway International Christian Centre(KICC) London while speaking on the theme of the conference, “Evolve: Sharpening Our Living Edge”, said people need for dynamism, urging people to see to it that things do not remain the same.

She added that self-knowledge, vision, information strategy, excellence and faith as core to the effective running of any ministry.

Share

Please follow and like us: