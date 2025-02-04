Female Lawyers Pay Solidarity Visit To Lagos Speaker, Meranda

Share

A group of female lawyers, under the auspices of Female lawyers in politics, on Tuesday, paid a solidarity visit to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

The group, which was formed in 2018, comprises professional female lawyers who mentor and encourage female lawyers who are interested in politics to run for political positions.

Speaking during the visit, which was held in the Speaker’s conference room, the president of the group, Barrister Abimbola Badia Jack-Oladigba, described the emergence of Rt. Hon. Meranda is a milestone achievement in the state’s history.

She said: “We are here to felicitate with Madam Speaker. It is a thing of joy and a milestone achievement to have the first female Speaker in our time, and we are glad to witness it.

“We feel so awesome about it that we couldn’t hide our excitement, so we had to come forward and share our felicitations with the House. Congratulations once again.”

In her remarks, the secretary of the group,

Barrister Omowunmi Ogungbaigbe, , stated that as the first female Speaker of the state, Rt. Hon. Meranda should ensure that her achievements surpass those of her predecessors.

“We are here to give our solidarity support as sisters and foster collaboration with your office. Being the first female Speaker in Lagos State, your achievements must supersede those of all your predecessors. We are here behind you.

“Before you sneeze, before you look back, we are here to serve you. We wish you well in health and wealth,” she prayed.

Hon. Kehinde Joseph, the member representing Alimosho Constituency 02, urged women to speak up and support Rt. Hon. Meranda.

“Women should stand up for Madam Speaker. Speak up for her. You have not been speaking up, and that’s the truth. Personally, that is not what I expected from the womenfolk. We want to see you speak up for her.

“I think you have to thank us. We are 36 male members, and we chose her to lead us based on her antecedents and achievements. All of us made a resolution that it was either her or no one else.

“Therefore, I want all of you to stand up, speak out, and show your support for her. Thanks for coming to the House to express your solidarity,” he said.

Responding, Speaker of the House, Meranda, stated that she was overwhelmed by the visit, adding that it gave her great pleasure to see women showing her support and solidarity.

“I know this is going to be the beginning of a wonderful relationship, and I can assure you that as you have believed in me, I will not disappoint my gender and Lagos State in general. Thanks so much for your support.

“This is your House of Assembly. Feel free to come in at any time. Whenever we can partner for the betterment of the state, don’t hesitate to reach out. Suggestions are welcome, even positive criticism—it is part of growth.

“People’s private bills are welcome as long as they contribute to the betterment of our dear Lagos State,” she said.

