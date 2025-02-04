Female Lawyers Pay Solidarity Visit To Lagos Speaker, Meranda

Share

A group of female lawyers, under the auspices of Female lawyers in politics, yesterday, paid a solidarity visit to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

The group, which was formed in 2018, comprises professional female lawyers who mentor and encourage female lawyers who are interested in politics to run for political positions.

Speaking during the visit, which was held in the Speaker’s conference room, the president of the group, Abimbola Badia Jack-Oladigba, described the emergence of Meranda as a milestone achievement in the state’s history.

She said: “We are here to felicitate with Madam Speaker. It is a thing of joy and a milestone achievement to have the first female Speaker in our time, and we are glad to witness it.

“We feel so awesome about it that we couldn’t hide our excitement, so we had to come forward and share our felicitations with the House. Congratulations once again.”

In her remarks, the secretary of the group, Omowunmi Ogungbaigbe, said as the first female Speaker of the state, Meranda should ensure that her achievements surpass those of her predecessors.

“We are here to give our solidarity support as sisters and foster collaboration with your office. Being the first female Speaker in Lagos State, your achievements must supersede those of all your predecessors.

We are here behind you. “Before you sneeze, before you look back, we are here to serve you. We wish you well in health and wealth,” she prayed.

Responding, Meranda said she was overwhelmed by the visit, adding that it gave her great pleasure to see women showing her support and solidarity.

She said: “I know this is going to be the beginning of a wonderful relationship, and I can assure you that as you have believed in me, I will not disappoint my gender and Lagos State in general. Thanks so much for your support.”

