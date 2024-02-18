Female Lawyer Arrested For Maltreating House-Keeper

A Nigerian female lawyer simply identified as Mrs Adachukwu Okafor has been arrested for reportedly assaulting her 10-year-old housekeeper.

Ohaeri Joseph, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Women Affairs, confirmed her arrest in a statement issued on Sunday, saying the lawyer has been on the run since word of her alleged crime surfaced on the internet.

Joseph said that tools used to torture the youngster included a shattered bottle, a knife, and an electric pressing iron.

The ministry had previously offered a N2 million reward for any information about the lawyer, who vanished after a video of her misdeeds became viral.

He said, “Days after the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Ohanenye, placed a N2 million bounty on an Onitsha-based lawyer, Mrs Adachukwu Okafor, for child abuse in Onitsha, she has been arrested.

“The lady’s action, which went viral across various social media platforms, was alleged to have inflicted bodily harm on the minor.

“The lady has been on the run for weeks after being reported to have inflicted severe injuries on the minor, which prompted the minister to place a reward of N2 million for information on her whereabouts,” he said.

Ohaeri stated that the ministry will work with the police to conduct an immediate investigation into the matter.

“The girl is still undergoing medical treatment in the hospital, but I can assure members of the public that she will get justice,” the statement added.