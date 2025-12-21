Female Lawmaker Empowers 1,000 Constituents In Kwara

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Maryam Yusuf Aladi, has empowered over 1,000 widows, vulnerable individuals and artisans in Ilorin South Local Government Area of the state.

The empowerment exercise, tagged “Iwosan Tesiwaju 4.0 Mega Empowerment”, featured the distribution of food items, cash grants and various working tools to beneficiaries drawn from across the constituency.

Items distributed included sewing machines, solar-powered fans, hair dryers, grinding machines, washing machines and welding machines, aimed at supporting small businesses and improving livelihoods.

Dignitaries at the event included the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Salihu-Danladi; the House Leader, Hon. AbdulKadir Magaji; the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu; chairmen of Ilorin West, East and South local government areas; and the APC State Women Leader, Hajia Falilat Mohammed.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Aladi said the empowerment programme was designed to reduce unemployment and poverty in her constituency, noting that the initiative was the fourth edition of the programme.

She explained that over 500 widows received cash support of N10,000 each alongside food items, while another 300 constituents benefited from financial assistance ranging between N20,000 and N50,000.

The lawmaker expressed gratitude to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the opportunity to serve, describing him as a mentor and source of inspiration, while urging beneficiaries to utilise the support judiciously.

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is a man of honour. He is my mentor, my father and the man behind my success. I pray that he lives long to reap the fruits of his labour,” she said.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Salihu-Danladi, described Hon. Aladi as a compassionate leader who finds fulfilment in uplifting petty traders and the less privileged in society.

Represented by Hon. Seun Ogunniyi, the Speaker encouraged beneficiaries to put the items to proper use in order to achieve lasting improvement in their lives.

Also speaking, the Kwara State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Sunday Fagbemi, described Aladi as a worthy representative of the party, noting that her leadership style reflects selfless service and genuine community impact.

Fagbemi, who spoke through the Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Suleiman Abubakar, said the empowerment initiatives targeting traders, artisans, youths and women have continued to deliver tangible benefits across communities in Ilorin South.