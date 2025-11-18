New Telegraph

November 18, 2025
Female Hotel Staff Strangled To Death In Kwara

A female kitchen staff of an Ilorin-based hotel, located in Babaode area of the state capital, has allegedly been murdered by some yet to be identified assailants.

The unidentified staff was said to have been murdered at about 12:00 am last Saturday within the hotel. The reasons for the murder are still unknown. It was learnt that she was strangled to death with a cloth by the assailants.

A source, who did not wish to be named, said, “We heard the victim shouting ‘thief, thief’ before she was strangled with a cloth by the assailants.

There are conflicting reports about the incident. Some claim that the assailants were hired by someone, while others said they actually came for the owner of the hotel who was not available at the time of the incident.

The incident has led to panic within the hotel as terrified guests moved out of the facility. The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the development in response to a text message sent to him yesterday.

