Female Genital Mutilation: The Case Of Gloria

The home concept extends beyond geography; it encompasses family, culture, and the preservation of generational narratives. For many individuals in the diaspora, returning to one’s homeland represents a profound reconnection with identity and heritage.

However, this return can pose significant risks for women and girls in specific communities. Female genital mutilation (FGM) remains a stark reality despite global condemnation and efforts to eradicate it.

The practice, rooted in harmful traditions, violates the fundamental rights of women and girls, subjecting them to physical, psychological, and social consequences that endure for a lifetime. The urgency of this issue cannot be overstated, and immediate action is needed to protect the rights and well-being of women and girls.

For Gloria Ekinadose, a Nigerian-American, the anticipation of reconnecting with her ancestral roots in Edo State was profound. Raised in the United States by Nigerian parents, she had been nurtured by accounts of her homeland, filled with images of vibrant traditions and a strong communal identity.

In early 2024, the opportunity arose for Gloria to visit her ancestral village in Ikpoba Okha to celebrate her grandmother’s 85th birthday. However, beneath her excitement lay an underlying apprehension, one fueled by distressing accounts within the diaspora of young women who had returned to their homeland only to face unforeseen dangers, particularly the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM).

Despite global condemnation, FGM persists in parts of Edo State, with the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2020 reporting that 18% of women in the region had undergone the procedure, with some rural areas exceeding 30%.

FGM is not just an issue in Nigeria. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 200 million women and girls across 30 countries have undergone the procedure, with high prevalence rates in regions of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. In countries like Somalia, Guinea, and Djibouti, the rates exceed 90%, demonstrating the widespread nature of this violation of human rights. The consequences of FGM are severe, including chronic pain, infections, complications during childbirth, and psychological trauma. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) estimates that if current trends continue, 4.6 million girls worldwide are at risk of undergoing FGM each year.

Gloria’s arrival was met with warmth and celebration. Relatives embraced her, younger cousins expressed their excitement, and her grandmother bestowed blessings upon her in Esan. As she immersed herself in cultural activities, including traditional cooking, tailoring, and storytelling, she gained a deeper appreciation for her heritage. However, amidst these enriching experiences, ominous remarks surfaced.

One evening, an aunt’s statement—“Soon, you will be fully one of us”—left Gloria puzzled. Another relative reinforced the sentiment, declaring, “No daughter of this family leaves unfinished.” These cryptic remarks soon unravelled into a disturbing reality.

The night before the celebration, Gloria inadvertently overheard a hushed discussion among older female relatives. Their conversation revealed that preparations were underway for a “ceremony” subjecting her to FGM. Local NGOs in Ikpoba Okha have reported at least 30 cases of young girls undergoing FGM annually. Furthermore, a 2021 UNICEF report found that prevalence rates in rural Edo State remain as high as 40%, underscoring the urgency of intervention.

In imminent danger, Gloria confided in her 19-year-old cousin, Osa, who discreetly gave her a contact number for assistance. With swift action, Gloria could escape the village under the cover of dawn, leaving behind the celebration, her family, and the homecoming she had once dreamed of.

Upon returning to the United States, Gloria encountered emotional estrangement from her family, who viewed her departure as an act of defiance rather than self-preservation.

The cultural divide widened, and Gloria was at the centre of a larger conversation on women’s rights, bodily autonomy, and the battle against regressive traditions. Nevertheless, she remained resolute in her conviction that personal safety and bodily autonomy must never be compromised.

Her story catalyzed renewed advocacy efforts, reinforcing the necessity of enforcing Nigeria’s 2015 Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act. This law criminalizes FGM and other harmful practices, yet enforcement remains inconsistent.

Gloria’s experience sheds light on the urgent need for stricter implementation, increased government oversight, and robust grassroots movements to dismantle the structures that allow such practices to persist.

Case studies from other African nations offer insight into successful interventions. In The Gambia, advocacy campaigns led by grassroots organizations and survivors have resulted in a decline in FGM prevalence, inspiring hope that change is possible. Kenya has implemented strict laws alongside community education programs, significantly reducing FGM rates in key regions.

These examples illustrate that change is possible when legislative action is combined with community-driven efforts, and they serve as a beacon of hope in the global fight against FGM.

Global organizations, including UNICEF and the World Health Organization, estimate that over 100 million women and girls worldwide have been subjected to FGM.

The urgency for systemic and cultural change is undeniable. Increased awareness, legal enforcement, and community engagement are essential in dismantling harmful traditions and protecting future generations from enduring such violations.

Educational programs must be expanded to dispel myths surrounding FGM and foster dialogue within communities. Survivors like Gloria can play a crucial role in these initiatives, using their experiences to challenge misconceptions and inspire change.

Governments, civil society organizations, and international stakeholders must collaborate to create sustainable policies that not only criminalize FGM but also provide support services for survivors.

Gloria’s journey is not merely one of survival but a powerful testament to the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced. Her experience underscores the need for sustained advocacy to ensure that no woman is coerced into practices that infringe upon her fundamental rights. The path forward must be one of empowerment, education, and unwavering commitment to eradicating harmful traditions that perpetuate gender-based violence.

The fight against FGM and similar practices is not just a battle for affected communities—it is a universal human rights issue. Governments, international organizations, local leaders, and individuals worldwide are responsible for ensuring these violations end.

By fostering education, strengthening legislation, and amplifying the voices of survivors, society can work toward a future where women and girls can embrace their heritage without fear of oppression or harm.

The eradication of FGM is not just a necessity—it is a moral imperative that must be pursued with unwavering resolve. Your collaboration is crucial in this fight.

Ifeoma Ogbodo is a health professional and advocate for women in Africa. She can be reached at ifeomaogbodo36@gmail.com

