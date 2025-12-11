Female Genital Mutilation: Fear As A’Ibom Communities Insist Practice Can’t Stop

There is palpable fear among residents and indigenes of Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, especially among those with female children, as communities in the local government have insisted that despite opposition from many quarters to the practice of female genital-mutilation, popularly called female circumcision, they will continue with it, as not doing so will have negative effect from their ancestors and besides that the positive effect of the practice far outweighs its negative.

In a research published in a website of the United States Government, majority of those interviewed insisted that female circumcision helps to reduce sexual promiscuity and also help to avoid risks associated with child birth.

According to the research, a total of 400 subjects were randomly selected from 40 villages in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of the state for the study.

The purposes of the study were to: Identify the ‘established benefits’ of female circumcision; identify the health hazards that accompany the practice; and create awareness among community members of the ill-effects of the practice.

However, the study discovered a strong belief in the established benefits and poor appreciation of the health hazards of female circumcision by the participants.

This insistence has not only put fear in the mind of enlightened residents in the council opposed to it, who are now relocating from their villages in their numbers, even indigenes of the communities living outside are unwilling to travel home with their female children for fear that they may perform circumcision on the girls even without the parent’s consent.

Female circumcision, it was discovered performed without anesthesia by traditional and retired midwives, is standard practice in the local government.

To identify the risks and perceived benefits associated with this practice, a total of 400 women 55-65 years of age (10 from each of 40 randomly selected villages in the Ikot Abasi LGA) were interviewed. 95% of respondents were traditional birth attendants or retired midwives.

Over 80% stated that female circumcision was carried out to reduce sexual promiscuity and for cosmetic purposes. Over 60% believed the procedure was justified as a pubertal right and that a child was at risk of dying in childbirth if the head touches the mother’s clitoris. 70-97.5% considered that there was no adverse health effects associated with female circumcision.

The lowest “no risk” response re- lated to infection, while the highest was associated with prolonged labor. Many retired midwives expressed the belief that, were they to stop performing female circumcision, their ancestors would cause them to die.