Female Drug Kingpin Nabbed In Lagos With 23.50kg Cocaine Stashed In Her Children’s Room

Twenty months after a cocaine trafficking cartel led by a couple: Bolanle Lookman Dauda and Olayinka Toheebat Dauda was smashed in Lagos and Ogun states by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with multi-billion-naira worth of the illicit drug recovered from them, another leader of the syndicate Shodunke Yetunde Simbiat who went underground since May 2024 has been nabbed in her Lagos home where additional 23.50 kilograms of the class A drug were recovered from her children’s room.

The kingpin Lookman and his queen Toheebat, according to statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of NDLEA Femi Babafemi, were arrested on Saturday, May 25, 2024 by operatives of a special operations unit of NDLEA at Ibiye, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway while attempting to cross the land border to deliver the consignment in Ghana.

At the point of their arrest, 42 blocks of cocaine weighing 47.5 kilograms were found on them. A swift follow up operation in their residence at Plot 24/25 OPIC extension, Petedo road, Agbara, Ogun State, led to the recovery of additional eight blocks of the same drug weighing 10kg, bringing the total weight of the consignment seized from the couple to 57.5 kilograms.

Determined to rein in every member of the syndicate, the NDLEA operatives continued with follow up intelligence and surveillance on the trans-border drug trafficking organisation until a 39-yearold female stash keeper Shodunke Yetunde Simbiat was identified as a key member of the DTO.

As a result, she was trailed to her 31 Onasanya Street, Surulere, Lagos residence on Tuesday, December 9. A thorough search of her home led to the discovery of blocks of cocaine weighing 23.50 kilograms concealed in a black suit case recovered from her children’s room.

She admitted ownership of the drug consignment worth over N5billion in street value. Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives attached to terminal II departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos on Thursday, December 18, intercepted a 36-yearold businessman, Nwanwene Robinson Destiny, with a total of 1,020 pills of tramadol 225mg and tapentadol 200mg, concealed in his luggage while attempting to board a Royal Air-Maroc flight to Milan, Italy where he’s based.

He claimed the successful trafficking of the opioids to Italy would have fetched him Two Hundred Euros (€200.00) from the person he was to deliver them to.