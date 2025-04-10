Female Drivers Condemn Assault, Harassment Against Them In Nigeria

Share

The Founder and President Amb. Eunice Odeghe and members of the Female Drivers Association of Nigeria (FEDAN) have decried the recent incident of assault and harassment perpetrated against one of their members near the Oriental Hotel, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

In a statement released in Abuja on Thursday, the female drivers condemned the attack, which they said occurred on Monday, saying that it was a stark reminder of the ordeal many female commercial drivers face on a daily basis. We condemn this senseless act in the strongest possible terms.

The statement reads: “As an Organisation, we are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of our female members who have chosen careers in the transportation industry.

Unfortunately, some men have taken it upon themselves to subject these women to verbal and physical abuse simply because they dare to operate behind the wheel. This is unacceptable, and we will not stand idly by while our members are subjected to such ignominy.

“The incident that occurred in Lagos is a clear example of the injustice faced by our members. A female driver was brutally beaten and harassed by a group of men who seem to think that they have the right to exercise their “muscle” over women on the wheel.

This is a vicious cycle that must be broken, and we are calling on the relevant authorities and agencies to take immediate action to address this issue.

“We urge the public, particularly the licensed operators in parks and on the road, to join us in condemning this evil act. We want our women to be able to perform their duties without fear of harassment and assault.

We want them to be able to enjoy their careers in the transportation industry without being subjected to such indignities.

“To the authorities, we plead that you take concrete steps to ensure the safety and protection of our female members. We need your assistance to put an end to this culture of violence and impunity.

“FEDAN hereby calls on the relevant authorities and agencies to intervene and ensure justice is served and seen to be served. We urge all transport licensed operators, both in parks and on the road, to join hands in stopping this evil act. We want our women to be able to pursue their chosen careers in transportation without fear of harassment or assault.

“Our Demands:

– Immediate investigation into incidents of assault and harassment of female commercial Drivers in Nigeria.

– Justice and accountability for perpetrators

– A safe and supportive environment for women drivers

– Collaboration with transport operators to prevent future incidents

“As FEDAN, we will continue to stand by our members and fight for their rights. We will not be silenced by the tyranny of those who think they are above the law. We will continue to raise our voices until justice is served and our female drivers are able to operate in a safe and respectful environment.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

