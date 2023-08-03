Female Doctor Dies Inside Lagos General Hospital’s Lift

A medical doctor, Dr. Vwaere Diaso, Tuesday, died at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, after a lift she took crashed. Diaso, who died barely two weeks to completion of her housemanship in the state’s medical facility, was pronounced dead by her senior colleagues.

The deceased, a graduate of medicine from Babcock University in Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, was reported to have died inside the elevator while on her way to pick up her meal from a dispatch rider, who was waiting for her, when the incident occurred. According to eyewitnesses, she was coming from the 10th floor to the ground floor, when the elevator which she took, which had reportedly been faulty for sometimes, crashed to the ground floor.

Minutes after the elevator was forced open, the deceased medical expert was rushed to the emergency ward where she was pronounced dead by her colleagues. Another eyewitness, who did not want his name in print, narrated that the facility had been faulty for sometimes, but the hospital management allegedly failed to repair it, until the tragedy occurred. “I am particularly aggrieved, because we have complained for a long time about this elevator.

We have maneuvered, managed and prayed each time we had to use it. And anytime we complain, the management makes promises to fix it.” Confirming the development, the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State, Benjamin Olowojebutu, disclosed that her death occurred due to injuries sustained during the accident. Olowojebutu, in a statement made available to newsmen, commiserated with her colleagues and the hospital over the death.

According to the statement, “with a broken heart and a deep sense of loss, we announce the death of Dr Diaso Vwaere, a medical house officer with Health Service Commission, whose sudden death occurred last night as a result of injuries sustained when the elevator she was in crashed. “We commiserate with her colleagues on the island, her immediate family, Medical Guild and indeed all doctors in Lagos State.”