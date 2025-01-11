New Telegraph

January 11, 2025
Female DJs Are Better Than Men –DJ Lambo

Disc jockey, DJ Lambo, has claimed that female DJs are more skilled and talented than their male counterparts.

Speaking on The Truth podcast, hosted by Mory Coco, DJ Lambo emphasized that women in the industry work twice as hard than men to achieve half of what men accomplish.

She praised female DJs, citing DSF as a talented and versatile artist.

“I feel like women are even better DJs than the men are…DSF is that babe that can actually DJ; she is actually hot, and she can actually act. Like I said, for women, you need to work twice as hard [as men] to get half [of what men have],” she said.

DJ Lambo also shared her personal journey, revealing that her father introduced her to music.

According to her, she discovered his own DJing background only after she became a DJ herself.

“My dad introduced me to music. I didn’t know my dad was a DJ until I became a DJ. And my mum was like, ‘Your dad used to be a DJ.’ I was like, ‘Oh, no wonder,” she said.

When asked about the challenges she faces, DJ Lambo mentioned the physical demands of carrying heavy equipment as one of her biggest hurdles.

