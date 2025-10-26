Female deputy govs likely to succeed bosses

As the 2027 general elections come into the horizon in the next few months, Nigerians will be anxiously waiting to know who would succeed about 28 governors, whose tenure would expire in 2027. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYISOLANKE reports that two of the 9 female deputies might have their eyes on succeeding their bosses

With the exception of states such as Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Imo, Anambra, Kogi, Ondo and Bayelsa States that fall into the off-cycle elections, there will be elections in 28 other states, either to re-elect governors on their first terms for another, or to elect new people in states, where their governors are on the last lap of their two-4-year- terms. Those, whose tenures would end in 2027 include Governors of Lagos,Yobe,Oyo, Ogun, Nasarawa,Kwara,Jigawa, Gombe, Borno and Bauchi States, while the tenure of the Imo and Bayelsa State Governors will expire after the 2027 elections. Outside the governors mentioned above, other state governors in the 2027 polls will be going for a second term in office.

Nine female deputies

Currently, all states o the federation have men or all male governors. 27 states have males as deputies, while only 9 states have females as deputy governors. The states with female deputies include Ogun, Ekiti, Kaduna,Adamawa , Plateau ,Imo, Ebonyi, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states. Of the lot, the deputies in Ogun and Adamawa will be leaving with their principals in 2027, Imo in 2028 while that of Kaduna State will leave in 2027, even though her principal Uba Sani would be seeking a second term. She had previously served with former Governor El rufai from 2019 to 2023. But in their continuous quest towards gender equality and inclusivity, it is crucial to highlight the remarkable achievements of women in politics, notably the Nigerian female deputy governors. Of the three, whose tenures would expire soon, there are indications that some of them might be interested in succeeding their bosses. That includes the Deputies in Ogun, Adamawa and Imo State possibly.

Ogun State Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele

Her position as a Deputy Governor is the first political position she held since she ventured into politics in 2015. Before this, she was a practicing consultant, contractor and real estate manager. She served as a Graduate Engineer and Project Manager at Ove Arup and Partners between 1989 and 1995 in the United Kingdom. Salako-Oyedele became the third female deputy governor of the state following the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun in 2019. She was re-nominated and won the second term election with Abiodun during the March 18 election. Salako-Oyedele was born January 8, 1966. She is a public health engineer and real estate professional and has been the deputy governor of Ogun State since 2019. Salako-Oyedele was born to the family of Late Professor Lateef A. Salako, in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

She has over 30 years experience in the consulting, contracting and real estate sectors. She has been on the board of several companies in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and served as the Chief Executive Officer of Glenwood Property Development Company Limited. She is married to a former Permanent Secretary in Lagos State, Ahaji Bode Oyedele. Engineer Salako-Oyedele was also was the Managing Director, NOS Nigeria Limited, between 1995 and 2014. She became the Chief Executive Officer between 2014 and 2015 at Glenwood Property Development Company Limited where she served as General Manager Business Development. She became the Acting Managing Director, Grenadines Homes Limited in 2015. She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Health Engineering from the Imperial College of Science & Technology London, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos. Although, she has not indicated interest in the race, but her Senatorial Zone, Ogun West is the only zone in the state not to have produced a governor of Ogun State. Inside sources say that might just be the motivation she needs to jump into the fray.

But Sunday Telegraph gathered that having worked with Dapo Abiodun for six years plus, Salako Oyedele may not want to push stongly for now, given what sources in Ogun Government House described as Abiodun’s capacity to surprise at the last minute. “The governor would not tell you to run or not but every one around knows our governor doesn’t open his cards until very late in the day. So, you can go ahead and make noise and he will reveal his choice on the night of the election. Those, who know our governor know he doesn’t tell you anything early”, said a top government official in the state.

Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta

Another name that may be in the mix is Farauta, the current Deputy Governor of Adamawa State. She has been in office since May 29, 2023, following the term of Crowther Seth. She is also speculatively said to show interest in succeeding her boss, who is currently serving his second term since 2019. She is said not to be a greenhorn in politics but has been around in politics since 2015.

Farauta is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was elected alongside Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. Farauta helps the governor carry out state policies and oversees key areas like education and healthcare. Well educated too, she served as the Vice Chancellor of Adamawa State University and held other important roles, such as the Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board and Commissioner for Higher Education. Prof. Farauta was born on the 28th of November, 1965 at Numan. She hails from Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State and is happily married and blessed with children.

Prof. Farauta first served as the Honourable Commissioner, Adamawa state Ministry of Higher Education from 28th August, 2015 to 17th July, 2017 before her appointment as the acting vice-chancellor of Adamawa state university, Mubi, by then Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Muhammad Jibrilla Bindow on July 17, 2017. The Deputy governor was said to have rendered a lot of developmental services in various capacities and places, as she has a personal mission of adding value to humanity through hard work and sincerity.

Hadiza Balarabe Sabuwa (Kaduna)

Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, 58, is the first elected female deputy governor of the state and was elected during the 2019 Governorship Election alongside her principal, Governor Nasir El’Rufia, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). She is a two-term deputy governor of Kaduna State between 2019 to 2023and up to 2027, when she is expected to quit. She is a trained medical doctor and has practiced for a long time before venturing into politics. She also served as the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency before becoming the deputy governor to Nasir El-rufai in 2018.

Balarabe was born into in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State. She obtained her Bachelor of Medicine and bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from the University of Maiduguri. Her emergence as the first female deputy governor is historic in the state. The people affirmed their trust in her capacity to serve when she got re-elected in 2023.

Her political journey has been defined by a series of bold firsts. In 2019, while serving as Acting Governor, she made history as the first woman in Northern Nigeria to present a state budget. Delivering Kaduna State’s 2020 Budget of Renewal to the House of Assembly, she stood as a symbol of progress—proof that leadership is not bound by gender, but by vision and competence.

Akwa Ibom

Senator Dr. Akon Eyakenyi is the female deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State. She is extensively experienced and exposed. She has civil and public service experience ranging from Local Government, State to Federal Government. She has served in both executive and legislative arms of government.

Eyakenyi served as the Senator for Oron in Akwa Ibom South from 1999-2023. She was born February 24, 1960, before being elected to the Senate. She was the vice chairman Senate committee on education. She was the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2015 under President Goodluck Jonathan.She started her political career in 2000, as Commissioner for Industry, Commerce and Tourism during the tenure of Obong Victor Attah.

Josephine Piyo (Plateau)

Josephine Piyo from Barkin Local Government was born in 1957. She was previously a member of Plateau State House of Assembly. She is currently a deputy to Governor Caleb Mutfwang. Piyo, a grassroots politician and one-time chairperson of Riyom Local Government Area of the state, during the electioneering, Mutfwang said the choice of Piyo was about giving voice to the voiceless.

Piyo is a health care worker and had served as a public administrator before her foray into politics. In 1999, she was elected to the Plateau State House of Assembly before taking the role of Special Adviser to the Governor of Plateau State from 2008 to 2011. She, in 2018, became the Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Ngozi Nma Odu (Rivers)

Odu was born in October 19, 1952. She is a professor of food and public health microbiology at the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt. Odu had also served the University of Port Harcourt both as a lecturer in the department of microbiology and as the first acting executive director of the university of Port Harcourt foundation. Presently, she is also a visiting Professor to the Rivers State University.

As a civil servant in the state, she rose through the ranks in the Rivers State Ministry of Health to the post of permanent secretary, a post she held for six and half years (1999 – 2006), making her the longest serving Permanent Secretary in that Ministry. She had served her country in various ways. She reviewed 3 chapters of the 2004 (2nd Edition) of the National Health Policy of Nigeria.

She co-reviewed the 2004 – 2007 Health Sector Reform Programme of the FMOH. She also appraised the Public Private Partnership (PPP) implementation on the health sector in Akwa Ibom State in 2005. During the 2023 Governorship election, She was chosen as the deputy alongside the Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who is of the People’s Democratic Party.

Patricia Obila (Ebonyi)

Until her election to the position of Deputy Governor, Patricia Obila was a two-term vice chairman of Afikpo North LGA of the state

Obila, on her nomination as running mate to the Governor- Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, was described as a graduate with impeccable experience in leadership. Obila’s rise to the position of Deputy Governor is a testament to her unwavering dedication to public service and her proven track record of effective governance at the grassroots level. Her leadership style is marked by inclusivity, transparency, and a genuine concern for the well-being of all citizens. In her capacity as Deputy Governor, Obila continues to champion initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable development, improving social welfare programs, and driving economic prosperity across Ebonyi State.

Her vision for the future is one of progress, unity, and equitable opportunity for all residents.

Christiana Monisade Afuye- Ekiti State.

Chief Monisade Christiana Afuye (born 28 September 1958) is the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, elected on the APC ticket on 18 June 2022 and sworn in on 16 October 2022. A seasoned grassroots mobiliser and entrepreneur from Ikere‑Ekiti, she holds OND and HND qualifications in Public Administration. Known for her strong ties to women, artisans, and community stakeholders, she brings decades of community leadership and executive experience to her office