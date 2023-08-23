Female CSP under spotlight after group petitions Police authorities

The Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), a not for profit organisation has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, and the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Mohammed Ali Ari, alleging professional misconduct against a Chief Superintendent of Police, Mrs. Margaret Ighodalo, in charge of the D10 Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos State. Ighodalo is alleged of abuse of office, extortion, malicious prosecution, and fundamental human rights abuse of a victim of domestic violence, which is contrary to the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015. The petition, which was signed by the Chief Operating Officer of ACVPN, Comrade Ebenezer M. Omejalile, further alleged the female CSP and police officers under her watch of various irregularities, especially with reference to cases referred to the D10 Unit.

Allegation

Omejalile said: “We have been on the above-mentioned case since June 2022, the perpetrator by name, Jennifer Innocent, came to our office and told our officer that she and her husband, Innocent Uchenna, had married through native laws and customs of which the union was blessed with four children. The children are two undergraduates, one senior secondary student, and a nine-year-old primary school pupil. “Jennifer claimed she suffered domestic violence at the hands of her husband and as usual, ACVPN demanded evidence that clearly showed she suffered any form of domestic violence, but Jennifer allegedly presented a doctored picture.

“Based on the observation, the manager assigned to this case told Jennifer that ACVPN would also wish to speak with her husband, Uchenna. A call was put across to Uchenna who obliged the case manager’s request to seek his audience and clarification based on the allegation his wife had levelled against him. “To our surprise Uchenna’s side of the story initially reported by his wife showed that his estranged wife’s calculation was to use the ACVPN to jail him based on the frivolous allegations she raised against him. “ACVPN case manager consulted members of staff on the way forward and it was agreed that both parties should be referred to the Domestic Violence Unit Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) Alausa Secretariat Ikeja for further deliberation.”

WAPA

Omejalile recounted that reports had it that WAPA did everything possible to reconcile both parties, to no avail. Everyone was, however, shocked when Jennifer then bolted without any trace. “Three weeks later we received a phone call from Uchenna who lamented that Jennifer had allegedly taken his Toyota Avensis car, along with their last child, who is nine years old. According to Uchenna, his wife Jennifer took his vehicle with the aid of one of her numerous boyfriends by name Promise,” said Omejalile.

He continued: “Uchenna claimed the vehicle had a tracker which he used in tracking the location and he was afraid it might be used to perpetrate crime which might implicate him. Efforts to reach Jennifer by both WAPA and ACVPN proved abortive. “ACVPN had no other choice than to write to the good office of the former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of SCIID, now Commissioner of Police in person of CP. Fayode Kayode Goke of which the case was assigned to the Anti-Human Trafficking D10, headed by CSP Margaret Ighodalo. “ACVPN was, however, surprised with the sudden turnaround of the case from retrieving Uchenna’s Toyota Avensis car from his elusive wife, to a case of underage marriage and defilement against Uchenna. “Ighodalo claimed she discovered Uchenna married his wife as an underage girl, which was unfounded.

ACVPN investigation revealed Uchenna’s wife was in her mid-40s compared to Ighodalo’s claim. To our surprise Ighodalo detained Uchenna for four days until it was escalated to the former CP Lagos and the PPRO Force; they hurriedly released Uchenna.” The human rights activist also alleged that Ighodalo, through the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Inspector Ajanaku, forced Uchenna to part with some money through a POS operator operating behind the SCIID Panti. He added: “As if that was not enough Ighodalo forced Uchenna to part with more money on two occasions, using the same POS operator. We have printed bank statements of the transactions. “Furthermore, on the issue of Uchenna’s car, Ighodalo impounded the vehicle for seven months until the case was escalated again to higher authority. “Ighodalo quickly reached out to ACVPN through her Second in Command (2IC), Yakubu Agbaje, appealed that Uchenna should come over to the SCIID for his car. Surprisingly, when Uchenna got to SCIID Panti to retrieve his car, he was dragged to court and charged with domestic violence that never occurred.”

Ikoyi Correctional Centre

The activist further said that Uchenna was remanded at Ikoyi Correctional Centre for a crime he did not commit, due to Ighodalo’s vindictiveness and also caused this same case to be escalated on three occasions. “It would also interest you to know that Uchenna cannot travel out for his business overseas because his finger prints had been taken. We call on your good office to look into this matter due to the fact that Ighodalo is always turning cases to something else whenever cases are referred to her unit.” Omejalile had attached to the petitions, what he calls evidence regarding various cases Ighodalo had allegedly truncated.

He added: “We demand justice for Uchenna and others.” However, reacting, the Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 Police Command, SP Hauwa Idris Adamu, said the petition was still on the table of AIG Ari. But giving an update the programmes officer of ACVPN, Blessing Aderemi told New Telegraph that the D10 and the victim, Uchenna have been invited for questioning by the police authorities. She also said that although Mrs. Ighodalo did not appear at Zone 2, however, her deputy did represent her.