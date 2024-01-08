Female bandits’ arms supplier, 11 others arrested over illicit drugs

A 28-year-old woman, Bilkisu Suleman, who allegedly supplies ammunition to bandits, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The female suspect was said to have come top on the list of 12 other suspects arrested by the operatives in the New Year interdiction operations in Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Kogi, Kano, Borno, and Osun states.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said Suleman was arrested on Wednesday, January 3, by NDLEA officers on patrol along Zaria – Kano Expressway in possession of 249 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition concealed in a black nylon bag kept in her lady’s handbag.

Babafemi said she was on her way to deliver the ammunition to an identified bandit in Kakumi village, Katsina State when she was nabbed after which she was transferred to the Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation. Meanwhile, the operatives also, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos on New Year day, intercepted a consignment of Colorado, a very strong strain of cannabis, concealed in boxing kits imported from the United States of America.