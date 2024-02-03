Female Bakers Protest High Cost of Flour

Female local bread bakeries in Kano have called on President Bola Tinubu and relevant stakeholders to expedite action in providing succour due to the high increase in the price of flour, which is their major ingredient of producing the local Bread (Gurasa).

The peaceful protest took place at chediyar ‘Yan Gurasa of Dala Local Government Area of the state. Speaking during the protest the chairperson of the group, Hajiya Fatima Au- wal, said the high increase in the commodity was making a negative impact on the business.

Fatima Auwal noted that they are currently buying 50kg of Flour at N41 thousand, as against the N17 thousand they were buying just a few months ago.

She said: “Most of us are widows, we depend on this business to cater for the needs of our children, but this hike in the commodity is putting our lives in jeopardy because we solemnly depend on the business. “We are calling on President Bola Ahmad Tinubu and relevant stakeholders to come to our aid and intervene.”