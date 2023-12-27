FEMA Partners NDC To Train Volunteers On Disaster Risk Reduction

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA)on Wednesday said it has perfected plans to partner with the National Defence College ( NDC) in the training of Volunteers for the mitigation of disaster risk in Abuja.

Acting Director General of FEMA, Mohamed Sabo, who disclosed this on Wednesday at a Press briefing, stated that there was a need to properly equip emergency responders with relevant knowledge.

Sabo disclosed that FEMA wants to strengthen its operations, with the services of Volunteers, but must be given all necessary training.

According to him, FCT recorded about 19 disaster-related deaths in 2023, while 1845 lives were saved.

He also disclosed that the emergency situations that his agency recorded within the year under review, include building collapse, fire and flooding disasters.

He said, “During the year under review, FEMA saved 1845 lives through 24 calls on its 112 emergency toll-free number. 19 lives were however lost.

” A breakdown of the search and rescue activities in 2023 are, 1373 lives rescued from various flood disasters, 4 lives were however lost. Building collapse,173 lives saved from 5 calls,6 lives lost.

” Major fire outbreaks; 247 lives saved from 5 calls through the 112 toll-free number. 2 lives lost.

The table below show the statistics of the 2023 rescue operations”.