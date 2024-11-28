Fellowship Conferment: CITN Tasks Members On Professionalism, Expertise

Share

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), has conferred 532 members as Fellows of the Institute, calling on the members to maintain professionalism in the course of discharging their mandates. Mr Samuel Agbeluyi, the 16th President of CITN, made the call at the 2024 Fellow Conferment ceremony of the Institute in Lagos.

Agbeluyi said to attain the rank of Fellow in CITN was no small feat, saying that the distinction was awarded only to those who have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to professional, integrity and the advancement of taxation practice and administration in Nigeria.

According to him, the Fellow conferees are required to project the Institute positively through ethical conduct and by striving for excellence at all times.

“Your dedication over the past five years or more has distinguished you, and today has been set aside to celebrate your elevation from Associate to Fellow.

“In addition, bear in mind that as Fellows, you are now senior ambassadors of CITN’s mission and values, upholding the principles of accountability, transparency and professionalism in the taxation system in Nigeria.

This role calls for excellence not only in your individual capacities or at work places but also as leaders, mentors and advocates for a robust and equitable tax system that can serve as a pillar of our nation’s economic growth and sustainability,” he said.

Dr Titilayo Fowokan, the Chairman, Membership & Professional Conduct Committee, said the Institute, since inception, has strived to uphold the highest standard of integrity, knowledge and excellence in the practice of taxation, saying that the conferees over the years had been torchbearers of these values. Fowokan, therefore, urged the conferees to remain committed to excellence.

She said, “ The Conferment of this fellowship is not the end, but rather the beginning of a new chapter of greater responsibility, leadership and contribution to the tax profession and our nation at large”

The Registrar/Chief Executive of CITN, Mrs Afolake Oso, said that the title of Fellow was the apex status of Membership in the Institute, bringing with it great relevance, recognition and opportunities.

Oso said that esteemed fellows have not only excelled in their roles, but have consistently shown an unwavering dedication to upholding and promoting the standards of the Institute, making valuable contributions to the field of taxation and setting benchmarks of excellence for others to follow.

The Keynote Speaker at the event, Prof. Muhammad Mainoma urged the conferees to be worthy ambassadors and always consider the future of the profession. Mainoma said the conferees should be mindful of the legacies they could leave behind and the kind of opportunities they could create for others.

“As an individual that is a fellow, always think of what leadership, opportunities and legacies you can leave behind for other members of the profession and the nation. “Be a worthy ambassador, while providing services that will contribute to the growth and development of the economy,” Mainoma said.

