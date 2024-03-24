Fellow Aspirants, Campaign Organisation Betrayed Me – Ozigbo

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Anambra State election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo has blamed his failure to win the election on the betrayal of fellow aspirants and some members of his campaign organization.

Ozigbo who is now a Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) lamented that he never knew that he was dealing with transactional politicians who were paid to scuttle his ambition.

He recalled that even when he had reached out to his fellow aspirants shortly after the primary election they still went ahead to work against him.

“Those I thought I was working with in PDP betrayed me. I used all the time I would have used for campaign trying to pacify those who lost in the primaries but instead, they decided to gang up and betray me. All the time I used in trying to build a united PDP were wasted. I hope it will not repeat again”

“As a firstcomer in politics, there are a lot of lessons one must learn. I have learnt some. When I came in, many of my fellows never trusted me. We saw the signs of the betrayal but we ignored them, but this time, when we see any, we will act immediately to minimize the betrayal level. I will do my best to get discerning Spirit, even if I want to make the mistake it will be minimal” he said.

“I won them when I was relatively new in politics and I won them again, this time at the general elections in the field,” he said

Ozigbo who has declared his intention to contest the 2025 governorship election under the platform of the PDP described the two years in office of Gov Charles Soludo as autocratic and contended that;

“We have gone into two years of Soludo’s government, some of you may be happy but I am not. Governance is not about being autocratic, you

have to listen to people and know their problem.”

“You have to implement superior recommendations, you don’t know it all. I had wanted to stay two years before speaking about the government of Soludo and now it is two years I want to hold Soludo accountable.

“I want to tell you, even if you are Soludo’s brother I want to assure you also that you will be happier if I am governor of Anambra State” he said.

According to him, he would have approached governance differently and more effectively than what is happening if he had won the November 2021 gubernatorial election.

“Governor Soludo has not performed optimally and has failed to connect with the people he governs. After two years, it is imperative for me, as a citizen, to hold him accountable.

“I believe I can do better. We must not allow our aspirations to fade, especially after the events of the 2023 election. We must collectively strive to change the narrative.” he stated

He also stressed the need for zoning, noting that it must be complemented by competence.

“We should not choose a candidate solely based on their zone, nor should we settle for the best when we can have someone better. I respect the principle of zoning, and I advocate for a single term of four years.

“I am committed to honouring the zoning principle and I am open to entering into an agreement to serve just one term”

“Additionally, I echo the sentiments of Mr. Peter Obi, a highly respected politician in Africa, who advocates for a single term for the southern candidate who emerges,” he stated.

Expressing concern over the state’s insecurity, Ozigbo urged the people of Anambra to view the 2025 election as a turning point for future elections in Nigeria. He called for unity among party members, acknowledging the challenges of contesting against an incumbent.