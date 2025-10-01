Felizno Drops New Jam ‘GBIM’

Felizno, born Felix Obadan, is a Nigerian Afrobeat and Afro-fusion artist whose music captures the pulse of modern African sound.

Born in Edo State, Nigeria, and influenced by his experiences living between Nigeria and Europe, Felizno blends the raw energy of Afrobeat with global fusion elements, creating songs that speak to both street realities and universal emotions.

He first broke into the scene with his debut single, Miss You, which quickly gained over 50,000 plays across streaming platforms and introduced his soulful voice and heartfelt storytelling to a growing audience.

In 2024, he released his debut EP, Felizino Street, a four-track project inspired by life in Lagos and his personal journey.

Songs like Lagos Wise and Emmanuel resonated widely, showcasing his ability to merge urban street culture with infectious Afrobeat rhythms.

Since then, Felizno has continued to build momentum with singles such as Table, Blessing, Relationship, Onisan, and Amore Vero, earning recognition from platforms like Pulse Nigeria, PUNCH Newspapers, and TurnTable Charts as one of Afrobeats’ rising voices.

With a style defined by melodic hooks, deep storytelling, and vibrant Afro-fusion production, Felizno is carving out his place as a new-generation artist bridging Nigeria’s streets with the global stage.

Passionate, versatile, and authentic, he represents the evolving sound of Africa and is poised to leave a lasting impact on the world of Afrobeats.

Now, he returns with a brand-new single, GBIM, currently available on all digital platforms and already making waves on Apple Music Nigeria and Spotify Nigeria charts