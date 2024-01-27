Felix Owolabi to Peseiro: Eagles Must Attack And Attack Now !

A former international and Africa Nations Cup gold medal winner in 1980, Dr. Felix Owolabi, has advised the Manager of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, to approach subsequent games of the team with focus on the attack. Owolabi, popularly called Owo-Blow noted that Peseiro cannot afford to be de- fending now that the team is in knock out stage of the ongoing Africa Nations Cup.

He stressed that defensive approach could be suitable but not for knockout where a winner must emerge. On today’s match against the Lions od Cameroon, Owolabi said: “It depends on the system the coach uses to approach the game bearing in mind the calibre of players at his disposal.

“Peseiro was too conscious of defending with his set up at the group stage and this was the reason for the low scoring ability of the team. Now, the stage we are is very different. It is the winner takes all. It is just one opportunity for either sides. “I will prefer a more mass attack and mass defence approach as well as man-for- man when they lose possession of the ball.

With this, the team will create space and open more chances for goals.”