Felix Owolabi: Eagles Deserve Our Praise, Chelle Must Stay

A former International, Felix Owolabi, has said that the Super Eagles should be appreciated for finishing in the Third position at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nation which took place in Morocco.

Owolabi, a member of the 1980 Eagles team that first lifted trophy for Nigeria, said all the 24 qualifiers for the finals wanted the trophy but there could only be one winner.

He added that to be among the best top three teams should be a thing of pride for any country especially with the rise in the standard of the game on the continent.

He said: “Every qualifier is a potential champion until the competition starts and some teams fall by the way side.

There can only be one winner which is the main target. Interestingly, the team that placed second will be so unhappy because they were so close but for a team that wins Third Place, it is a thing of joy that you are not going home empty. Let us remember that Egypt also fought so hard to get the Third Place position.

“Our team, the Super Eagles deserve to be appreciated and the coach too is very good and should be allowed to continue. I remember saying that we should give this man the benefit of the doubt and today, he has proved many wrong.”

Owolabi however stressed that he was particularly happy that the Super Eagles had playmakers and match winners at the just conclud- ed continental tournament.

“In Morocco, we had Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman as playmakers just as we had Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams as match winners.

It was great and I must say we never had it that good in the past two decades. We have to develop on what we achieved at AFCON 2025 to move the team forward,” the former international added